Béla Fleck's Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, 17-21 Aug. 2022
Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, presented by Béla Fleck, which will be held on 17-21 August in Brevard, NC. More details are on Bluegrass Today and on the Camp's website and Facebook.
The bluegrass scene in this island was represented at a previous Camp by James Henry from Northern Ireland (see the BIB for 25 Sept. 2019). Earlier the same year, James and Tabitha Agnew (as she then was) were the only two banjo players at the Acoustic Music Seminar in Savannah, GA (see the BIB for 8 Apr. 2019).
