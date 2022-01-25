Arklow Roots Music: Zoom concert, Sat. 5 Feb. 2022
Arklow Roots Music, who sends this news:
Hi all, glad to announce next Zoom gig after a long break! It’s on Sat. 5 Feb., 8.00 p.m. and performers are:
Michelle Lewis (USA) Michelle has performed on tour in Arklow before at Harbour Bar before it was the Asgard Theatre!
Findlay Napier (Scotland)
Rachel Grace – upcoming singer from Wexford, recently on tour with Mike Hanrahan and Eleanor Shanley
Brendan writes that plenty of material on the artists is on their websites, YouTube, Spotify, Bandcamp etc. The concert is on a donation basis, as before. Places are limited. You need to register in advance for this concert; after registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the meeting. The image at the head of this post is from the Facebook event page.
