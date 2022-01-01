A good start to the year
For a good start to the New Year that involves links with the past of the bluegrass scene in the USA, of the bluegrass scene in this island, and yesterday's post on the BIB - 'JD Crowe and the New South, through the years' is an hour-and-a-half video compiling stage performances by successive lineups of the band from 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, and 2011/2012.
Thanks to John Nyhan, J.D. Crowe & the New South delivered two historic concerts at the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork on 2-3 August 1999. The exact lineup of the band as it stood on that visit is not shown on any single show on the video, but all the musicians who came to Kilworth appear in one setting or another. All the clips show a splendid and influential band on the top of its powerful form. The video was posted five days ago on Tim Bellamy's YouTube channel, which is well worth visiting.
© Richard Hawkins
