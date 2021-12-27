We Banjo 3 on TG4, 31 Dec. 2021
For We Banjo 3 fans. On Friday 31 December at 10.30 p.m. on channel TG4 'We Banjo 3 - Live in Dublin'. Shot on location in the Pearse Lyons Distillery, in the heart of the Liberties, We Banjo 3 come together for a live concert featuring their signature acoustic sound.
The show continues to 11.30 p.m. The TG4 schedule adds: 'This virtuosic and energy-filled show confirms why the Galway quartet are hugely popular on both sides of the Atlantic. With multiple Billboard #1 albums to their name, and an RTÉ Folk Album of the Year award, We Banjo 3 promise a night of unforgettable music and song.' Their holiday livestream, broadcast on 18 Dec., can still be watched, up to and including New Year's day.
© Richard Hawkins
