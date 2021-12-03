Updates to Tradfest 2022
Thanks to Ania Schuler of the organising team of Tradfest Temple Bar for news of updates to next month's schedule of events (26-30 Jan.). Back in mid October, when ticket sales for the 2022 Tradfest were first announced, the BIB commented:
In past years, Tradfest programmes have included some performers from genres related to bluegrass, old-time, or traditional country music. As it stands at present, the 2022 programme appears to have no such acts; but this may perhaps change.
It has. The programme of headline concerts includes on Friday 28 Jan. Boxing Banjo, who claim to have created 'a unique blend of traditional Irish music and song, old time and bluegrass music'. The concert is at 8.30 p.m. in Lost Lane; doors open 8.00 p.m. Tickets (€14.99) can be bought here. Their music can be heard on YouTube.
A more direct link to American folk music can be heard on Sunday 30 Jan. at the National Stadium, when the one and only Peggy Seeger takes part in the concert 'Women of note – Aoife Scott presents a celebration of female folk voices', together with Aoife Scott and Wallis Bird. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. and the show starts at 8.00 p.m. Tickets (€29.99) can be bought here.
