UK's 2022 Gainsborough old-time festival cancelled
Gainsborough old-time festival. However, FOAOTMAD, the UK's association for old-time music and dance, has now been obliged to cancel the event. Tim Rooke, festival organiser of FOAOTMAD, announces:
With the rapidly worsening situation with the Omicron variant of Covid 19 in the UK and the potential disruption that it might bring, it is with regret that we have decided it would be impossible to run February’s 2022 Gainsborough Festival in a Covid-safe way. Therefore we must formally announce that the advertised event will now not take place.
As the FOAOTMAD Annual General Meeting normally takes place over the festival weekend we will now replace it with a Zoom meeting similar to last year. Details of the meeting, committee member reports, and annual accounts will be sent out by e-mail direct to members as well as being published on our website. You will also find details on the website of how members can take part in the meeting. For more information please go to the FOAOTMAD website.
