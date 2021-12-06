The Old-Time Herald is back!
The Old-Time Herald, founded by Alice Gerrard as the magazine of American old-time music, announce:
After a period of hibernation during the pandemic, we're delighted to announce that the Old-Time Herald is back in business. Our new issue - in its full digital edition! - is now available to subscribers on the website. Log in to oldtimeherald.org to read Volume 15, Number 2. (If you're a print subscriber, you're entitled to full online access as well. Be sure and set up a log-in if you haven't already, and let us know if you have any trouble accessing the content.) We hope you enjoy the new issue!
In view of this period of hibernation, the OTH will not be holding its annual fundraising campaign this year. Donations, by PayPal or cheque, are nonetheless welcome. The OTH is published by the 501(c)3 Old-Time Music Group, so contributions are tax-deductible in the USA.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home