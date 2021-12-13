The Henry Girls in Tradfest, 28-29 Jan. 2022
Tradfest Temple Bar for the news that the complete lineup and schedule of the Smithwick's Sessions in next month's event can now be seen online. All these sessions, held in the pubs of the Temple Bar district of Dublin, are completely free of charge. For BIB readers the main interest is that Donegal's Henry Girls (photo) will be performing in the Fleet Inn at 6.00 p.m. on Fri. 28 Jan., and in the Morgan at 4.00 p.m. on Sat. 29 Jan.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Folk, Irish music, Old-time, Venues
