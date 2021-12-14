Shane Hennessy: last livestream of 2021, Wed. 15 Dec.
Shane Hennessy draws attention in his latest e-newsletter to his final livestream performance of 2021, which can be seen tomorrow (Wednesday 15 December) at 9.00 p.m. Irish time on YouTube. Tips are welcome! Times for other parts of the world are given in the newsletter, which also includes five videos of Christmastime tunes as played by Shane, headed by 'In the bleak midwinter'.
Shane's staggering command of the instrument can be seen in the 25-minute showcase performance on YouTube which he contributed to this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home