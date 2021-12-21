Peggy Seeger and Calum MacColl at the Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire, 9 June 2022
Pavilion Theatre at Dun Laoghaire, like other venues, is suffering from the reimposition of restrictions, but continues to offer events for the holiday period, together with news of its spring and early summer programmes, for which tickets can now be booked. Of these, the most relevant to BIB readers is the concert on Thursday 9 June by Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl, beginning at 8.00 p.m. Tickets are €30. Any news of other shows by them in Ireland around that time will appear on the BIB as soon as the information is received.
