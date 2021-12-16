Newberry & Verch: livestream concerts, Mon. 20 Dec. 2021
Joe Newberry and April Verch announce that in association with Maria Wallace of the UK's True North Music agency, they will be giving two live-stream concerts on Monday 20 December, via the True North Facebook page and the True North YouTube channel. The first of these is timed to begin at 8.30 p.m. European time, for the convenience of fans on this side of the Atlantic. More details are on the Facebook event page and the duo's latest e-newsletter.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home