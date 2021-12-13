New recordings from past visitors
Molly Tuttle (right) has a new album on Nonesuch Records scheduled for early next year, and a video single from it, 'She'll change', is already released. It features her touring bluegrass band Golden Highway - Bronwyn Keith-Hines (fiddle), Kyle Tuttle (banjo), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) - and is emphatically bluegrass. It can be watched here, on the Nonesuch website, on YouTube, or on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
*Danny Paisley has just released a video single of the song 'I never was too much', written by Eric Gibson of the Gibson Brothers, and recorded on Danny's current album Bluegrass troubadour on Pinecastle Records (a playlist of all songs on the album is on the Pinecastle website). He is backed by his regular band the Southern Grass - Ryan Paisley (mandolin), Mark Delaney (banjo), Bobby Lundy (bass), T.J. Lundy (fiddle). More details are on the Pinecastle press release. The video can be seen on the press release, on the Pinecastle YouTube channel, or on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
