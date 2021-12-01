More on Darin and Brooke Aldridge - live-stream concert, 6 Dec.2021
Darin and Brooke Aldridge are the stars in the last of the 2021 WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour concert series presented by folksinger Michael Johnathon in the Lyric Theatre, Lexington, KY. The show can be watched (6 Dec.) on live-stream free on Woodsongs’ Facebook or YouTube channel; tickets to the show can be bought at Tix.com. More details on the WoodSongs concert series, on the show, and on the artists are on this press release.
