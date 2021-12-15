More news of past visitors
The next two Zoom lessons in the present season of banjo 'clinics' by Ken Perlman, godfather of 'melodic clawhammer banjo', are on 'Melodic fingering shapes in double-C and G modal tunings' (10 Jan.) and 'The real Round Peak: Learn tune versions by Fred Cockerham, Kyle Creed & others' (31 Jan.). All Ken's previous lessons are available as videos at $25 each from his Encore Collection. He also sends reminders of the Suwannee Banjo Camp. coming in March, and the Midwestern Banjo Camp three months later.
*Both the Suwannee and the Midwestern Banjo Camp will also have as an instructor Michael J. Miles, godfather of 'Bach-for-clawhammer-banjo', who will in addition be teaching at Banjo Camp North near Boston. Details of Michael's varied programme of other projects, and of his impressive range of banjo and guitar instructional material and tune books, are on his latest e-newsletter.
*Don Wayne Reno, son of banjo legend Don Reno, is well known over here from his previous tours as a member of Hayseed Dixie. He has now joined the Farm Hands, an award-winning bluegrass gospel band including Tim and Bryan Graves, both sons of dobro legend Josh Graves. The band's video version of 'Blue Christmas', with Don Wayne on banjo, can be seen on Bluegrass Today and Facebook.
*Beppe Gambetta, Italian flatpicking guitar maestro who toured Ireland a few years back (and was a founder member of Red Wine), will be a special guest at an 'Italian Night' concert in Brevard, NC, this coming Sunday (19 Dec.), hosted by Mike Guggino and Barrett Smith (photo). In addition to being members of the Steep Canyon Rangers, they have played Italian folk music as a duo for a long time. Details are on this press release.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home