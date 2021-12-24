J.D. Crowe, 27 Aug. 1937-24 Dec. 2021
The BIB learns with great regret that James Dee 'J.D.' Crowe died at home early this morning, just a week after the news that he was recovering after a brief stay in hospital. John Lawless gives on Bluegrass Today an appreciation of his career, together with photos and two videos from stage shows, one by the 'Rounder 0044' lineup of the New South from the early 1970s and one from a more recent version of the band. More features and tributes will certainly be following.
A ten-part video history of his life and music, 'A hentucky treasure: the JD Crowe story', can be seen on YouTube. J.D. is the third banjo-player member of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame that we have lost since the summer.
