'I'll be lovin' you' from Greg Blake
Turnberry Records announces that Greg Blake's next single, 'I'll be lovin' you', a love song with a positive message, has been released on all streaming outlets, following the success of his first Turnberry single, the title track of his album People, places, and songs. Joining Greg on the recording are Jesse Brock (mandolin, vocals), Jacob Metz (banjo, vocals), Aynsley Porchak (fiddle), and the great Mark Schatz (bass). More details are on the Turnberry press release. The official video of the song, with complete lyrics, can be watched on Bluegrass Today or YouTube.
Greg has already made (thanks to John Nyhan) several tours in Ireland, whether as lead guitarist and singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, as a solo artist, or leading his own band. The continuing COVID emergency has deprived us of seeing and hearing him in a new capacity: guitar player with the Special Consensus, who had planned to tour these islands early in 2022.
