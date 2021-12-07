Gary Scruggs, 1949-2021
Earl Scruggs and his sons Gary (bass) and Randy (guitar)
The BIB learns with regret of the death last Wednesday (1 December) of multi-instrumentalist, performer, producer, and songwriter Gary Eugene Scruggs, eldest son of Earl and Louise Scruggs, at the age of 72. Bluegrass fans in Ireland and Europe will remember seeing him as bass player in the band accompanying his father at Earl's historic performance headlining the 2004 Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival in Longford town. His active career in many aspects of the music business is shown in Richard Thompson's obituary on Bluegrass Today, which includes four videos and a discography. Other obituaries include those on the savingcountrymusic.com and tasteofcountry.com websites.
© Richard Hawkins
