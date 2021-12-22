'Deep river' video from Rick Faris
Special Consensus member Rick Faris had released a new single, 'Deep river', from his forthcoming album The next mountain on Stephen Mougin's Dark Shadow Recording label.
John Lawless now reports on Bluegrass Today that a video of the song has been released, showing Rick and his fellow musicians Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Russ Carson (banjo), Harry Clark (mandolin), Zak McLamb (bass), and Shawn Lane (harmony vocals) in the studio recording it. You can see the video on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
