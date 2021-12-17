Christmas music from Tony Trischka
Tony Trischka, whose performances and banjo workshops at Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals earlier this century will be remembered by many, has given the world two Christmas recordings, 'Christmas night' and 'The Christmas medley', with an ensemble including Phoebe Hunt (vocals, fiddle), Brittany Haas (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Todd Philips (bass), and Tony’s son Sean (drums). Both recordings can be heard on Bluegrass Today and on Tony's own YouTube channel.
