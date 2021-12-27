Christmas greetings
Seamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, as an example;
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (above) are among the most recent - see their latest e-newsletter; Compass Records (above) who are an essential part of the bluegrass world; Compass, for instance, is the company that records our multi-award-winning old friends the Special Consensus (below).
Seamus Ennis Arts Centre had included for Saturday 29 January a show by the Special Consensus with tickets at €20. This show, and the whole tour, are now of course regrettably postponed; but it's a bittersweet pleasure to know that we were so close to being able to see and hear a band of this calibre once again.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Greetings, Record companies, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home