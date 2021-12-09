Christmas greetings from the Petersens
The Petersens', writes John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, 'are another of those bluegrass bands that you never get to see, unless you visit them in Branson, MO where they have one of the most consistently top rated shows in town.' As bluegrass fans in Ireland are well aware, another way to see them live on stage has been during the several tours that John Nyhan has organised for them, the latest of which was in August 2019. They can now also be seen on a video of 'Have yourself a merry little Christmas', either in the Bluegrass Today feature or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
