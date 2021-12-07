Bobby Osborne - 90 today
Robert Van 'Bobby' Osborne was born ninety years ago today, became a professional musician in his late teens, fought in the Korean war as a US Marine, made indelible impressions on the development of bluegrass music, and is still actively recording and leading his band, the Rocky Top X-Press. His life, with the numerous awards and honours received, is outlined on his website and in Fred Bartenstein's article for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, into which he and his younger brother Roland 'Sonny' Osborne were inducted in 1994.
It may be inappropriate to wish Bobby Osborne a happy birthday - only six weeks have elapsed since Sonny's death on 24 October - but the BIB unreservedly wishes him many happy returns of the day.
© Richard Hawkins
