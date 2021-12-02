Bob Taylor of Taylor Guitars on Deering Live TONIGHT (2 Dec.)
Deering Banjo Company announce that this week on Deering Live Bob Taylor, co-founder of Taylor Guitars, will be interviewed, with this introduction:
Greg Deering and Bob Taylor have known each other since the late 1960s when they were both key members of the American Dream Cooperative - a collection of musical instrument repair specialists and builders here in San Diego.
In this episode, we sit down with Bob Taylor, Greg Deering, and Janet Deering to learn about the remarkable story of two of the world's most respected names in stringed musical instruments today.
The coming interview can be seen at 11.00 p.m. Irish time on Thursday 2 Dec., on Deering Live or YouTube. As always, the interviewee can be questioned in the live chat.
