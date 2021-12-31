Bluegrass Unlimited on Emerson, Osborne, and Crowe
60th weekly newsletter issued by Bluegrass Unlimited magazine (BU) includes a podcast interview with Bill Evans, talking about his recording and instructional projects and about the late Sonny Osborne and Bill Emerson. (BU podcasts are now listed in Apple iTunes and on Spotify.) This week's playlist is a compilation of recordings by J.D. Crowe & the New South, and the newsletter also includes from BU archives a 1974 article by Mary Jane Bolle on the innovative directions the band was taking at that time, with amplification and drums.
The special series of articles on Bill Emerson will resume soon; meanwhile, this link leads to all the articles BU has already published about him.
