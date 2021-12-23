Bluegrass albums appear in the Bluegrass Situation's list of favourite 2021 recordings
Weekly Dispatch, issued by the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine, includes the BGS staff's favourite albums of 2021. The list comprises over a dozen albums of modern roots music, each with a video of one of its tracks. No less than four of the albums on the list are of bluegrass- or old-time-related music: Béla Fleck's My bluegrass heart; the Infamous Stringdusters' A tribute to Bill Monroe; Race records by Miko Marks & the Resurrectors; and Sixteen kings’ daughters by Libby Weitnauer, the fiddler on Jake Blount's last album Spider tales.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Media, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home