Bill Emerson - the Jimmy Martin years
56th newsletter issued by Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes this week's podcast, featuring guitar maestro Kenny Smith, and much more. The latest article by Dan Miller in the special series on Bill Emerson is 'Bill Emerson with Jimmy Martin (1961-1966)'. In addition to the many details of life for a performing and recording bluegrass artist in the 1960s, this article is especially valuable for the many examples Emerson gives of how much, and in how many ways, he learned from Martin. There are also several useful links to other BU sources on Bill's career. Strongly recommended.
