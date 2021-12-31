31 December 2021

Barry Waldrep and friends celebrate Tony Rice

David Morris gave a strong endorsement a week ago (Christmas Eve) on Bluegrass Today to Barry Waldrep and friends celebrate Tony Rice, a 21-track album released on that day to commemorate the legendary Tony Rice, who died on Christmas Day 2020.

Barry Waldrep and a score of other artists present their versions of songs that Tony Rice recorded. The treatments given are not all bluegrass (like a lot of the songs themselves; Rice had wide tastes in music), but Morris sums up: 'In fact, along with the emergence of Billy Strings, this project represents one of the biggest shots in the arm for bluegrass in recent memory.'

