Barry Waldrep and friends celebrate Tony Rice
Bluegrass Today to Barry Waldrep and friends celebrate Tony Rice, a 21-track album released on that day to commemorate the legendary Tony Rice, who died on Christmas Day 2020.
Barry Waldrep and a score of other artists present their versions of songs that Tony Rice recorded. The treatments given are not all bluegrass (like a lot of the songs themselves; Rice had wide tastes in music), but Morris sums up: 'In fact, along with the emergence of Billy Strings, this project represents one of the biggest shots in the arm for bluegrass in recent memory.'
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Commemoration, Guitar, Recordings
