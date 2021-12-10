Arne Sørensen retires from chairing Bluegrass Music Denmark
news that Arne Sørensen, Denmark's 'Mr Bluegrass', retired from the post of chair of Bluegrass Music Denmark on 26 November, his eightieth birthday.
As well as taking an active role in every aspect of building the bluegrass scene in Denmark, Arne has made his home country's presence felt internationally by hosting visiting bands, regular attendance with a Danish contingent at IBMA conventions, and tours in the US with his band Græshopperne. The photo (right) shows Arne on banjo as a member of Sunset Ridge. Bluegrass Music Denmark will continue to build on the firm foundation laid down under Arne.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Europe, National Associations, Pioneers
