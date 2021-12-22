Aidan McGale
The Knotty Pine String Band, Aidan McGale on bass
The BIB learns with regret this news from Frank Galligan:
Sad news... Aidan McGale of Knotty Pines has passed away in Omagh. He was a great musician, a warm and engaging man. Anytime I interviewed or introduced the lads over the years, Aidan's 'devilment' came to the fore. As the first band to play the first ever [Omagh] Bluegrass Festival, the Knotties are held in particular affection up here, and Aidan was much loved, God Rest him...
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home