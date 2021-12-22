The Knotty Pine String Band, Aidan McGale on bass

Sad news...of Knotty Pines has passed away in Omagh. He was a great musician, a warm and engaging man. Anytime I interviewed or introduced the lads over the years, Aidan's 'devilment' came to the fore. As the first band to play the first ever [] Bluegrass Festival, the Knotties are held in particular affection up here, and Aidan was much loved, God Rest him...

