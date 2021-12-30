30 December 2021

2021 In Memoriam from mygrassisblue.com


The team at mygrassisblue.com send their wishes for a prosperous New Year, together with this exemplary and moving video tribute and their introduction:

It has been yet another tough year, and now that it’s almost at an end we take the time to remember some of those from the tight-knit bluegrass community, titans among them, that we said a final goodbye to during the twelve months of 2021.

