26 November 2021

We Banjo 3: Black Friday discount and 'A Winter Wonderful 2021' tickets

Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', announce that for today ('Black Friday') only they are offering a discount of 25% on purchases of two or more items from the 'Winter Wonderful' collection of their impressive merchandise catalogue, which includes a calendar for 2022. Their second annual holiday livestream performance will be on 18 December 2021; tickets are now available through their website.

© Richard Hawkins

