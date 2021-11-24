We Banjo 3 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, 18 Mar. 2022
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announce (links added, and house rules applied, by the BIB):
Join us 18 March 2022 for ROMP Festival favorite We Banjo 3! Debuting in the US in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet - comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley – continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience.
Doors open at 6.00 pm, concert begins at 7.00 p.m., and bar and concessions will be available. Get your tickets today.
More is on the ticket purchase page. Tickets (VIP seating $45; reserved seating $38) are now on sale.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home