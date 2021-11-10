The return of EWOB, 26-28 May 2022!
Thanks to Bluegrass Today for the news that the European World of Bluegrass (EWOB) festival will be held again, at the traditional time of year and in the traditional area of Voorthuizen, in the central Netherlands - though not in the familiar Trefpunt, where it was held from 1999 to 2017. The organising team announce, on the attractive and completely remade website, that they have been
working behind the scenes to explore options for a restart of our annual bluegrass festival and convention. Crucial in our search was to find a location that meets our needs. A venue for stage performances and a suitable location nearby to set up our campsite, with the possibility of organising gigs at local bars and restaurants.
The great news now is that we have found a new location... in Voorthuizen!
The new venue 'De Eng' in Voorthuizen, that replaces our previous venue 'Het Trefpunt', meets all our specifications and a campsite can be set up across the street. Local gigs can be organised in Voorthuizen and Barneveld, just as we did in the past.
Over the summer we have been working hard getting finances in place and now we can announce that we can decide to go ahead! EWOB 2022 will take place on May 26-27-28.
It is time for your band to apply!
That means that bands can now apply for showcasing at the festival. For all information and to apply go to the application page.
And of course we welcome back the fans!
We are now working on finalising details on finances. That means that admission and campsite ticket prices yet have to be determined. We will publish ticket information as soon as we can.
A number of bands from this island have played at EWOB since its launch in 1998, including Carmel Sheerin & the Ravens (featuring Tom Hanway), who won the title of #1 European Bluegrass Band in 2005.
