'The fighter' - new single from Kyle O'Brien (USA)
Kyle O'Brien of Colorado, the former Hen House Prowler whom the BIB reported on in the post of 19 Aug., announces his new single, 'The fighter', which will be available from 20 November. Kyle writes:
This song tells the story of a young boxer, fighting the odds stacked against him. I’m proud to have Chance McCoy (of Old Crow Medicine Show) produce this track as well as play on it.
A video of 'The fighter' can be seen on YouTube.
