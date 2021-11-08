'Steps from the heart' presentation, performance, and workshop, 8-9 Jan. 2022
Joe Newberry (see the BIB for 3 Nov.), April Verch sends news of the special new step-dance project which she is working on with UK dancer Simon Harmer:
Our 'Steps from the heart' presentation, performance, and workshop will be the culmination of our collaboration, celebrating two of our greatest influences, the Ottawa Valley’s own Donnie Gilchrist and Alex Woodcock of England.
Simon has been performing and teaching step dance for over thirty years, from English clog to Appalachian styles. We’ve been working on new choreography which will be filmed later this year, and we look forward to sharing that performance with you and talking about our research. We’ll also be leading a Zoom workshop to teach key parts of the new piece. We hope this will be a special treat for our fellow step dance lovers!
The presentation and performance premiere, lasting from 75 to 90 minutes, will be on Saturday 8 Jan. 2022; the workshop (60-75 minutes) will be on Sunday 9 Jan. Both events will be live on Zoom, starting at 11.00 a.m. EST/4.00 p.m. UK time. Tickets are on a 'name your price' basis. Much more information, together with online booking, is here.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, Dance, Fiddle, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home