Shane Hennessy in concert at Carlow, 2 Dec. 2021
Shane Hennessy (right), who was in the showcase schedule at this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass (WOB), has bad and good news in his November 2021 e-newsletter. The bad news is that illness has prevented him from performing at the Viernheim Guitar Night in Germany this weekend; it is hoped that the show can be rescheduled.
The good news is that he will be playing in the Traditional Music Academy weekend (27-8 Nov.) in Milan, Italy. A few days later, he will be back in concert in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Carlow town on Thursday 2 Dec. Tickets will be going on sale soon via the Carlow Live & Local Festival website. Shane continues to add a wide variety of music, instruction, and other guitar-related material to his Fretboard Atlas channel.
