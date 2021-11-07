07 November 2021

Shane Hennessy in concert at Carlow, 2 Dec. 2021

Acoustic guitar maestro from Carlow Shane Hennessy (right), who was in the showcase schedule at this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass (WOB), has bad and good news in his November 2021 e-newsletter. The bad news is that illness has prevented him from performing at the Viernheim Guitar Night in Germany this weekend; it is hoped that the show can be rescheduled.

The good news is that he will be playing in the Traditional Music Academy weekend (27-8 Nov.) in Milan, Italy. A few days later, he will be back in concert in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Carlow town on Thursday 2 Dec. Tickets will be going on sale soon via the Carlow Live & Local Festival website. Shane continues to add a wide variety of music, instruction, and other guitar-related material to his Fretboard Atlas channel.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:22 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home