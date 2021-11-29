Remembering Jason Moore
Russ Carson, banjo player with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, has posted today on his YouTube channel a video of a jam session at the IBMA World Of Bluegrass in 2015. The four musicians taking part are Russ himself on banjo, Dustin Benson on guitar and Rick Faris on mandolin (both of whom have toured Ireland with the Special Consensus), and the late Jason Moore on bass. Jason, who died just over a week ago, toured Ireland as a member of Sideline in 2019. Russ Carson writes in his note on the YouTube video:
This is going to be a tough one because I still can not believe that Jason has been taken from us so soon. I traveled to different states and countries with that man playing the best live music imaginable, shared laughs and stories till the sun came up, had many deep conversations full of wisdom and respect... and had some adventures that I’ll treasure until it’s my time to go home.
For Russ's ancestral connections with Ireland, see the BIB for 21 Aug. 2020.
