'Plain old country boy' from Fast Track (USA)
Engelhardt Music Group (EMG) announce the release of a new single today (15 Nov.) from Fact Track, the 'emerging' band of seasoned bluegrass campaigners, of whom Ron Spears (bass, vocals) and Jesse Brock (mandolin, vocals) have both separately performed in Ireland in the past.
The single features the whole band - Ron, Jesse, Duane Sparks (guitar, lead vocals), Dale Perry (banjo, vocals), and Steve Day (fiddle, vocals) - on the song 'Plain old country boy', written by the late Gerald Evans of Traditional Grass. As you would expect from the title, the writer, and the band, this has the vital energy of old-style bluegrass. More details are on the EMG press release.
