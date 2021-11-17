More on the new Béla banjo
10 Sept., 17 Oct., and 5 Nov., Bluegrass Today now carries a feature by John Lawless on the forthcoming Mastertone™ 'Bluegrass Heart' Béla Fleck signature model banjo from the Gold Tone Music Group.
The feature includes two long quoted passages by Marc Horowitz on Béla Fleck's original prewar Gibson and on the meticulous development of the new banjo, which - like other Gold Tone banjos - is being built in China. There is also a video of it being played by Béla Fleck in concert. The first four off the production line are expected in the USA next week, with a full batch of seventy scheduled for delivery in January.
