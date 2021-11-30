More news from past visitors
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers announce that their merchandise now includes some new items: a 'Joe Cool' T-shirt pattern, the Country faith bluegrass compilation album by A-list artists, plus a free hand sanitiser with every purchase. Plus, you can book to ride in the same bus with the band on a five-day tour from Nashville to Branson, MO, in early April 2022. Full details are in their latest e-newsletter.
*Becky Buller, who toured Ireland earlier this century as a member of Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, released The Christmas 45 last Friday (26 Nov.), comprising two new holiday tracks: 'The box' (which she co-wrote with April Verch) and 'Mary rocked her baby', featuring the Fairfield Four. More details, and photos, are on the Dark Shadow Recording press release.
*Things she couldn't get over, the latest album by Dale Ann Bradley, is reviewed highly favourably by John Curtis Goad on Bluegrass Today. All ten tracks can be heard on Apple Music, and 30-second samples of all of them are in a playlist at the end of the review.
*Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver played their final show at the Station Inn, Nashville, on Saturday night, where David Harvey of Gibson Mandolins (and himself a fine mandolinist) presented the maestro with a new Bill Monroe Hall of Fame Gibson F5 mandolin, worth about $25,000. John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today includes four photos, a video of the presentation, and two performance videos from the evening.
*(Also on the subject of expensive kit, Bluegrass Today features the new Paige Pro capo with Enhanced Tone Innovation. The first into production are for acoustic 6-string guitar, expected to be ready early next year at $230; they can be pre-ordered now for $200. Models for banjo and 12-string guitar will follow. The price reflects a great deal of thought in design, materials, and manufacturing processes.)
*Fred Kosak of the Stillhouse Junkies, who should have toured Ireland eighteen months ago (see the BIB for 20 Nov.), has had a custom Yamaha FG guitar built for him. An interview, in which he gives his detailed requirements for an instrument, can be read here. A video of the Colorado trio in action, with the new guitar, is on YouTube. Thanks to the Bluegrass Situation online magazine for the news.
*Darin and Brooke Aldridge, recent headliners at Omagh, have a new single on Billy Blue Records: 'He's getting me ready', featuring the Oak Ridge Boys gospel quartet. A video of the single (which is on their latest album, This life we're livin') can be seen on Bluegrass Today and YouTube. Powerful singing and picking.
*The '2021 No Depression Guide to Holiday Music That Doesn’t Suck' (sic) includes the albums On this Christmas day by April Verch and Joe Newberry (see the BIB for 3 Nov.) and We Banjo 3's A winter wonderful.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Hardware, Recordings, Reviews, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home