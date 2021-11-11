Mike Munford on Deering Live TONIGHT (11 Nov. 2021)
Deering Banjo Company announce that this week on Deering Live, the featured artist to be interviewed will be Mike Munford, with this introduction:
Mike is a past IBMA Banjo Player of the Year winner and currently plays with the Grammy-nominated band Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen. Besides being one of the top banjoists on the scene today, Mike is also a very highly regarded banjo setup technician. Don't miss this episode and be sure to come armed with your bluegrass banjo or banjo setup questions that you can post in the live chat!
The interview, at 11.00 p.m. Irish time, can be viewed on Deering Live and YouTube.
