Live bluegrass returns to Dublin!
Bluestack Mountain Boys for this selfie taken at last night's successful relaunch of weekly bluegrass jamming in public in central Dublin - the first in a series of 'Bluegrass Wednesdays'. The venue (Sin É on Ormond Quay) and the jam format (participants take breaks in turn, passing round the circle) are familiar from the pattern set up by the Dublin Bluegrass Collective, as are many of the faces. Patrick will be posting more about the jam on the Bluestack Mountain Boys Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
