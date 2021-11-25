25 November 2021

Live bluegrass returns to Dublin!

Thanks once again to Patrick Simpson (on the left above) of the Bluestack Mountain Boys for this selfie taken at last night's successful relaunch of weekly bluegrass jamming in public in central Dublin - the first in a series of 'Bluegrass Wednesdays'. The venue (Sin É on Ormond Quay) and the jam format (participants take breaks in turn, passing round the circle) are familiar from the pattern set up by the Dublin Bluegrass Collective, as are many of the faces. Patrick will be posting more about the jam on the Bluestack Mountain Boys Facebook.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 12:26 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home