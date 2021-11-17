John Bullard on Deering Live, Thurs. 18 Nov. 2021
Deering Banjo Company announce that this week on Deering Live the featured artist to be interviewed will be John Bullard, with this introduction:
John is a classically trained musician and has published several books including Bach for the banjo. Come listen to him play and share in a transformative revelation: to experience the artistic marriage of banjo and classical music. As always you can ask him questions in the live chat.
The term 'classical banjo' is commonly used to mean the repertoire and performance style of light music published in standard notation for the 5-string banjo from the mid nineteenth century onward, and played without finger picks on open-back instruments. John Bullard plays music written for other instruments by Bach, Handel, Grieg, Schumann, and other composers on a Mastertone-type resonator banjo with finger picks. He was the subject of a two-part interview in Bud Bennett's 'Banjo masters interview' video series. The coming interview can be seen at 10.30 p.m. Irish time on Thursday 18 Nov., on Deering Live or YouTube.
