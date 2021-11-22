Jason Moore, 1974-2021
Sideline, from a heart attack. Jason toured Ireland with Sideline in the summer of 2019, a tour organised by the mygrassisblue.com team; the photo (right) was taken on 11 July 2019 at the Mullingar Centre, Co. Westmeath, and is taken from Facebook, where the mygrassisblue.com team have posted a moving tribute to him. More tributes and further detail are in David Morris's article on Bluegrass Today, and in a statement released by the Mountain Home Music Company.
© Richard Hawkins
