Early music gems for banjo
Lluís Gómez leading the Barcelona Bluegrass Band, who became regular favourites with the festival's audiences. Lluís has recently brought out Banjo picking tunes: early music gems, published by Mel Bay as a book with online audio ($16.99 for a physical book, $12.99 for an e-book).
It comprises thirty-four tunes taken from medieval and renaissance sources, all arranged in regular open G tuning; read the extract from Jake Schepps's preface that appears on Bluegrass Today, where there is also a brief video of Lluís playing the English tune 'Wilson's wilde'. His other Mel Bay publications in the 'Banjo picking tunes' series include Christmas in the British Isles, a collection of twenty carols.
The vigorous bluegrass and old-time community centred on Barcelona held the twentieth Al Ras Bluegrass & Old Time Festival on 5 November; the report by Michael Luchlan on Bluegrass Today indicates that despite the limitations imposed by Covid restrictions it was vigorous and successful.
Labels: Books, Europe, Festivals, Instruction, Visiting players
