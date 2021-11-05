Collections of two iconic guitarists
Bluegrass Today that a week from now (13 Nov.) the life and music of Doc Watson will be celebrated with a concert in his home state of North Carolina, followed shortly afterwards by the Craft Recordings release of Doc Watson - LIfe's work: a retrospective, a 4-CD box set priced at $74.99 with 101 tracks (including collaborations with many other major musicians) and an 88-page booklet. The set can now be pre-ordered; it will be available digitally from 12 Nov. and physically from 1 Dec. More details, including a full track listing, are on Bluegrass Today and the Craft Recordings website.
The BIB reported on 22 Oct. the release by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings of Norman Blake's latest album, Day by day. Smithsonian now announce that Norman Blake's earlier albums on the Plectrafone label (see cover images below) are now part of their catalogue, and can be heard and bought on the Smithsonian Folkways Bandcamp website.
