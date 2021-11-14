'Bluegrass Wednesdays!' at Sin É Dublin, starting 24 Nov. 2021
'Dublin bluegrass lives!', thanks again to Patrick Simpson for this news:
Dublin Bluegrass Collective will be back in Sin É Dublin from Wednesday 24 November 2021 from 5.00 to 11.30 p.m. for 'Bluegrass Wednesdays!' for the next few weeks. Musicians are welcome with a discounted rate at the bar for Guinness and Heineken. Open Jam Session will be from 6.00 to 11.00 p.m. Stand-up comedy will be on downstairs, with live music on the main stage upstairs. A TIP JAR will be handy for those who feel the need to contribute to our success and well-being! Looking forward to seeing a few there! Jeff Spotify will be on hand, and we hope a few musicians will turn up?! All the best! Love and Rockets...
NB: under present rules, COVID certificates are required. Sin É Dublin is at 14-15 Upper Ormond Quay, Dublin 7.
