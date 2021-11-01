A Winter Wonderful 2021 from We Banjo 3
We Banjo 3, chieftains of Celtgrass, announce on their latest e-newsletter that discounts of up to 25% are available on bundles of WB3 merchandise. The offer is open till 1 December, when they will begin a campagin of touring in the USA with dates booked up to the middle of March 2022. On 2 Dec. tickets will go on sale for their 'Winter Wonderful' livestream event, to be premiered on 18 Dec. (remaining accessible online till New Year's day), and on 3 Dec. their new holiday album will be released. More details are on their website.
