Two Time Polka: October gigs
Two Time Polka, who announces:
After such a long break, we're delighted to let you know of a few upcoming gigs.
Sat. 16 Oct.: The Oliver Plunkett, Cork city. Upstairs: 'The Frisky Whisky Bar'. 8.00-10.00 p.m. As current restrictions will still be in place (table service etc.), a pre-booking fee of €5 is required via their website. Tel. 021 4222779
Cork Jazz Festival
Sat. 23 Oct.: Henchys Bar, St Luke's, Cork. 6.00-8.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4507833
Sun. 24 Oct.: The Briar Rose, Douglas Rd, Cork. Start 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686.
Mon. 25 Oct.: The Briar Rose, Douglas Rd, Cork. Start 6,00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686
Looking forward to playing and seeing you all again.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
