Tradfest in Dublin, 26-30 Jan. 2022
The organising team of Tradfest Temple Bar, held annually in January before the pandemic, announce that tickets are now on sale for the next festival, which will be held on 26-30 Jan. 2022. In past years, Tradfest programmes have included some performers from genres related to bluegrass, old-time, or traditional country music. As it stands at present, the 2022 programme appears to have no such acts; but this may perhaps change.
